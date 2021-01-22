Man in court over alleged theft of taxi, N4m valuables

A 43-year-old man, Masibau Adeshina, alleged to have stolen a taxi and other valuables, all estimated to be worth N4million, was on Friday dragged before a Tinubu Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos State.

The defendant, who is facing a five-count charge of conspiracy, auto-theft, theft, assault and being in possession of a stolen property, pleaded not guilty to the offences.

The Prosecutor, ASP Edet Okoi, told the court that the defendant conspired with two others presently at large to steal a Toyota Corolla car valued at N3.5million belonging to one Michael Adenuga.