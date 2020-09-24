Man in court over alleged N770,000 fraud

Share the news













A 26-year-old man, Ahmed Ibrahim, on Thursday appeared before an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court, for alleged N770,000 fraud. Ibrahim, who resides at Ketu area of Lagos State, is facing charges of obtaining money under false pretences and stealing. He, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges. The Prosecutor, ASP Ezekiel Ayorinde, told the court that the defendant committed the offences on July 10 at Aladelola Street in Ketu.

Ayorinde said that the defendant collected the money belonging to the complainant, Mr Yusuf Garuba with a promise to supply him some goods. “The defendant, however, refused to supply the goods. ” Efforts made by the complainant to collect the goods or retrieve his money from the defendant was unsuccessful as the defendant refused to pick the calls made by the complainant to the defendants phone lines. “He was later apprehended and handed over to the police,” the prosecutor said. Ayorinde said that the offences violated Sections 287 and 314 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Section 287 stipulates a three-year imprisonment for stealing, while Section 314 attracts 15 years for obtaining money under false pretences. The Magistrate, Mrs O.A.Olayinka, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N200,000 with two sureties in like sum. Olayinka ordered that the sureties must be gainfully employed with evidence of two years’ tax payment to the Lagos State Government. She adjourned the case until on Oct. 6 for mention.(NAN)

