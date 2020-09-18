Man in court over alleged N50m fraud

The police charged Yaro-Lecky, whose residential address was not provided, with four counts of conspiracy, stealing, forgery and obtaining money under false pretences.

A 35-year-old man, Abass Yaro-Lecky, who allegedly defrauded a businessman of N50 million on Friday appeared in an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court.

He pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The prosecution counsel, Insp. Emmanuel Ajayi, alleged obtained N50 million from the complainant, Dr Tosin Adekunle, to facilitate purchase of Bonny Light Crude Oil, purportedly from the NNPC.

Ajayi told the court that the defendant committed the offence with two others, at large between October 2017 and May 22, 2018 in Lagos.

He alleged the defendant also forged NNPC sales and purchase agreement for joint venture contract of sales, a representation he knows to be untrue.