Man in court over alleged assault on neighbour

The Police Prosecutor, ASP Benson Emuerhi, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on April 30, at his residence.

Jimoh, who resides at No. 43, Ogunlowo St., Ikeja is charged with assault.

A 56-year-old man, Abdulazeez Jimoh, who allegedly assaulted his neighbour, on Monday appeared in an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court .

He said the defendant punched and slapped the complainant, Abdulahi Musa, during a disagreement which ensued between them.

Emuerhi said the offence contravened the provisions of Sections 173 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015 .‎

Section 173 stipulates a three-year jail term for offenders.‎

The Chief Magistrate, J. A Adegun, granted the defendant N50,000 bail with one surety in like sum and adjourned the case untill Oct. 7 for mention. (NAN)