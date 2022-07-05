Man in court over alleged assault on friend

A 43-year-old man, Aigoro Kehinde, on Tuesday appeared before an Ota Magistrates’ Court in Ogun, for allegedly assaulting his friend.

The defendant, whose residential address was not provided, is facing a two-count charge of assault and conspiracy.

The prosecutor, Insp E.O. Adaraloye, told the court that the defendant and others at large, committed the alleged offences on May 26, at about 5.00 p.m. at Compliment Hotel, Kogi Adeleye area, Itele, in Ota, Ogun.

Adaraloye alleged that the defendant assaulted his friend, Shola Kehinde, by punching him on the month during argument, leading to injury.

The prosecutor said that the offences contravened Sections 355 and 516 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Ogun, 2006.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Magistrate A.O. Adeyemi, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N100, 000 with one surety in like sum.

Adeyemi ordered that the surety must reside within the court’s jurisdiction and be gainfully employed with evidence of tax payment to Ogun Government.

She adjourned the case until July 28 for further hearing.(NAN)

