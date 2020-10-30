Man in court for reckless driving, causing death of pedestrian

A 35-year-old man, Abiodun Afolabi, on Friday appeared in an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court for allegedly causing the death of a pedestrian.

The police charged Afolabi, who resides in Agege in Lagos, with reckless driving, manslaughter and driving without driver’s licence.

The Prosecution Counsel, Sgt. Sunkanmi Adejumo, told the court that the defendant drove a Toyota Camry Saloon car with registration number LND911DG in a careless and inconsiderate manner and caused the death of a 35-year-old man, Mr Audu Isiaka.

Adejumo told the court that the defendant committed the offence on July 29 at 8.30 p. m. on the Oba-Akran Avenue in Ikeja, Lagos.