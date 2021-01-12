Man in court for maliciously destroying corner pillars on a plot of land

A 42-year-old man, Olawale Salami, on Tuesday, appeared in a Magistrates’ Court in Ota, Ogun , for allegedly destroying corner pillars on a plot of land.
The police charged Salami, whose address was not given with malicious damage and conspiracy.
The Prosecution Counsel, Insp Emmanuel Adaraloye, told the court that the defendant and others, at large, committed the offence on Dec.27, 2020, at Mean Village, Iju Area, Ota.
Adaraloye alleged that the defendant and his accomplices maliciously damaged the corner pillars on the complainant, Gbenga Kazeem’s land, worth N50, 000.
He said that the offence contravened the provisions of sections 451 and 516 of the Criminal Code of Ogun, 2006.
The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.
Magistrate A.O. Adeyemi admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N100, 000 with one surety in like sum.
She adjourned the matter until Jan.13 for definite trial. (NAN)
Leave a Reply