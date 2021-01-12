Man in court for maliciously destroying corner pillars on a plot of land

A 42-year-old man, Olawale Salami, on Tuesday, appeared in a Magistrates’ Court in Ota, Ogun , for allegedly destroying corner pillars on a plot of land.

The police charged Salami, whose address was not given with malicious damage and conspiracy.

The Prosecution Counsel, Insp Emmanuel Adaraloye, told the court that the defendant and others, at large, committed the offence on Dec.27, 2020, at Mean Village, Iju Area, Ota.