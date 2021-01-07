Man in court for allegedly tampering with prepaid meter

The Prosecution Counsel, Insp. Cynthia Okezie, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on Dec.23, 2020 in his residence.

Okezie alleged that the defendant conducted himself in a manner likely to cause breach of peace.

She said that Adesaji also damaged an IBEDC electrical wire worth N100,000.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions sections 86, 249(d), and 451(c) of the Criminal Code,Laws of Ogun,2006.