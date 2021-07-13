Man in court for allegedly stealing N3.58m

A 31-year old man, Olajide Lawal, on Tuesday, appeared in an Ikeja Chief Magistrate’s Court, for allegedly stealing N3.580 million.

The defendant, whose house address was not given, is charged with conspiracy and theft to which he pleaded not guilty.

The Prosecution Counsel, ASP Victor Eruada, told the court that the defendant and some persons, now at large, committed the offences on June 21, at 9. a.m at Fastizer park, Along Sasure Road, Lagos/Badagry Road, Lagos.

Eruada alleged that Lawal stole N3.580 million property of the complainant, Fastizer Foods and Confectionery Limited.

He told the court that the offence contravened the provisions of sections 411 and 287 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

Chief Magistrate, T.O. Tanimola, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N500, 000, with two sureties in like sum.

She adjourned the case untill July 27, for further hearing. (NAN)

