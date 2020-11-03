Man in court for allegedly stealing jeep worth N2.8m

A 24-year-old man, Lateef Olawale, was on Tuesday arraigned before an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court for allegedly stealing a Toyota Jeep valued at N2.8 million.

The defendant, a tricycle operator who lives at Thomas St., Owode, Ikorodu, Lagos, is facing a two-count charge bordering on conspiracy and stealing.

The prosecutor, ASP Raji Akeem, told the court that the offences were committed on June 22 at Lambo Lasuhan St., Ikorodu.

Akeem alleged that the Toyota Highlander Jeep valued at N2. 8 million, property of Mr Taiwo Omolekan, was stolen and that the case was reported at the police station.

Akeem also alleged that the vehicle was later found in the possession of the defendant at Ebute Metta, Lagos.