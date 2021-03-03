) A 26-year-old man, Olasunkanmi Showande, on Wednesday appeared in Chief Magistrates’ Court in Ikeja, Lagos State, for allegedly stealing cartons of Chelsea dry gin, action bitters, captain Jack, worth N3.2 million.

The police charged Showande with conspiracy and theft, under Sections 411 and 287 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

He pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Prosecution counsel, ASP Benson Emuerhi, told the court that Showande and other persons, at large committed the offence between May and Oct. 4, 2020 at 1.30 pm., in Ijaiye Ojokoro, Lagos.

Emuerhi said that the defendant stole cartons of Chelsea London Dry Gin, action bitters, sachets of captain Jack, valued at N3.2 million, property of Mrs Odunola Arowolo.

Section 287 stipulates seven-year jail term for the offence.

Chief Magistrate J.A. Adegun admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N100,000, with two sureties in like sum.

He adjourned the case untill March 25 for further hearing. (NAN)

