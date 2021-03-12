A 41-year-old man, Daniel Dominion, on Friday, appeared in an Ikeja Chief Magistrate’s Court, for allegedly stealing 630 litres of diesel worth N131,040 and N167,500 in cash.

The police charged Dominion with conspiracy and theft.

He, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The prosecution counsel, ASP Victor Eruada, told the court that Dominion and other persons at large committed the offence on Jan. 14, at 2.pm at Abule-Egba area of Lagos.

Eruada alleged the defendant stole the 630litres of diesel worth N131,040 and N167,000 cash, belonging to Mr Matins Ajibola.

The offence, he said, contravened the proviss of sections 411 and 287 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State 2015.

Chief Magistrate, T.O. Tanimola, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N100,000, with two sureties in like sum.

She adjourned the case until April 5, for further hearing. (NAN)

