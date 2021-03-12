Man in court for allegedly stealing 630litres of diesel

March 12, 2021 Favour Lashem News, Project 0



 A 41-year-old , Daniel Dominion, on Friday, appeared an Ikeja Chief Magistrate’s Court, stealing 630 litres of diesel worth N131,040 and N167,500 cash.

The police Dominion with conspiracy and theft.

He, however, pleaded not to the charge.

The prosecution , ASP Victor Eruada, told the court that Dominion and other persons at large committed the offence on Jan. 14, at 2.pm at Abule-Egba area of Lagos.

Eruada alleged the defendant stole the 630litres of diesel worth N131,040 and N167,000 cash, belonging to Mr Matins Ajibola.

The offence, he said, contravened the proviss of sections 411 and 287 of the Criminal of 2015.

Chief Magistrate, .O. Tanimola, granted the defendant bail the sum of N100,000, with two sureties like sum.

She adjourned the case until April 5, for further hearing. (NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,