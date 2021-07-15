Man in court for allegedly raping a woman

A 38-year-old man, Oluwapamilerinayo Eniola, was on Thursday charged before an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court for allegedly raping a woman.

The defendant, an electrician, who resides at 8, Fadusi St., Oke -Ira, Ogba, Lagos, is being tried for sexual assault and rape.

The prosecutor, Insp. Innocent Odugbo, told the court that the offence was committed on June 21 at 1, Alafa Estate, Oke-ira, Ogba.

Odugbo alleged that the defendant came to fix the faulty power supply wires of the the victim, a 24-year-old woman named, Chidinma.

The prosecutor said that after the defendant fixed the light, he forcefully raped the woman and ran away.

Odugbo said that the case was reported at the police station and the defendant was tracked and arrested.

The offences, according to the prosecutor, contravened sections 261 and 263 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The Chief Magistrate, Mr L. A Owolabi, admitted the defendant to bail of N500,000 with two sureties in like sum and adjourned the case until Aug. 8 for mention. (NAN)

