Man in Court for allegedly cheating business partner

A 59-year-old man, Emmanuel Chinedu, on Monday appeared in a Grade I Area Court, Karu, Abuja, for allegedly cheating his business partner of over N 1 million.

The Prosecution Counsel, Edwin Ochayi, told the court that the complainant, Okechukwu Onyia of Nyanya, Abuja, entrusted the sum of N1, 055 million to the defendant to buy cement, live chicken and face masks.

Ochayi said the defendant absconded with the money.

The offence, the prosecutor said, contravened the provisions of sections 312 and 322 of the Penal Code.

The defendant however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Judge, Inuwa Maiwada granted bail to the defendant in the sum of N1.2 million with a reliable surety in like sum.

Maiwada ordered that the surety must provide a means of identification, utility bill and a valid address which must be verified by the court’s registrar..

He said the surety should be a civil servant or a businessman and must live within the court’s jurisdiction.

He adjourned the case until Sept. 23 for hearing. (NAN)

