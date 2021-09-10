Man in court for allegedly biting off woman’s ear

 A 48--old man, Mark Onuoha, Friday appeared before an Ikorodu Magistrates’ Court State,  for allegedly biting off  a woman’s ear.

Onuoha, whose address was not provided, facing a two-count charge of and causing grevious harm.


He, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The prosecutor, Insp Christian Okonofua, told the court that the defendant the offences Aug. 31 at 7.00a.m. at Itowolo, Ikorodu.

Okonofua said that the defendant assaulted one Mrs Rebecca Amosun by beating her up and biting off  her left ear.

He said that the offences contravened Sections 245 and 173 of the Criminal of Lagos State, 2015.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Section 173 provides for one jail term for assault.

The Magistrate, Mrs T. A. Shotobi, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N25,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Shotobi adjourned the case until Sept. 13 for mention. (NAN)

