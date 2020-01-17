Man in court for allegedly beating wife to stupor

A 33-year-old man, Banjo Babatunde, who allegedly beat up his wife to stupor, was, on Friday, arraigned before an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court.

The defendant, who resides at 6B, Abosede Kuboye Street, Surulere, Lagos, is being tried for assault to which he, however, pleaded not guilty.

The Prosecutor, W/Sgt. Chekube Okeh, told the court that the offence was committed between August 2017 and July 7, 2018, at the defendant’s residence.

Okeh alleged that the defendant always beat his wife, Temilade, whenever they had an argument.

The prosecutor also alleged that when Temilade could not bear it anymore, she left her husband’s house and reported the case at the Lagos State Domestic and Sexual Violence Response Team.

The offence, according to Okeh, contravenes Section 173 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs A. O. Akinde, admitteded the defendant to a bail of N50,000, with two sureties in like sum.

Akinde, thereafter, adjourned the case till Feb. 17, for mention. (NAN)