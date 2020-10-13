Man in court for allegedly assaulting policewoman

A 40iyear-old man, Lukman Obasa, on Tuesday appeared in a Magistrates’ Court in Ojo, Lagos, for allegedly assaulting a policewoman on duty.

The police charged Obasa with three counts of conspiracy, assault and causing a breach of public peace.

He, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The prosecutor, Insp. Simon Uche, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on Sept. 27.

Uche alleged that the defendant assaulted Sgt. Temitope Eniola, who is attached to the Ojo DivisionalHheadquarters, in the course of executing her duties.

The prosecution said that the defendant also conducted himself in a manner capable of causing a breach of public peace around the Alaworo market in Ojo Waterside, Lagos.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of sections 168(d), 174(b) and 411 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos, 2015.

Magistrate A.A Adesanya admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N100, 000 with two sureties in like sum.

He adjourned the case until Nov. 17 for mention. (NAN)