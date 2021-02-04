Man in court for allegedly assaulting microfinance bank staff

A 50-year-old man, Olaitan Odupeye, on Thursday appeared in an Ogudu Magistrates’ Court in Lagos for allegedly assaulting a microfinance bank employee. The police charged Odupeye, who resides in Ojota area of Lagos, with breach of peace and assault. The prosecution counsel, Insp Donjour Perezi, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on Dec. 23, 2020 at Asha Microfinance Bank located at Olabisi Street, Ojota.

Perezi alleged that the defendant conducted himself in a manner likely to cause breach of peace in the banking hall. He said that the defendant beat up and pushed a female staff of the bank, Mrs Ajoke Sholasa, to the floor. The prosecution said that the complainant sustained injuries on her body as a result of the assault.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of sections 168(1)(d) and 173 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2015.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge. Magistrate O.M. Ajayi admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N50, 000 and one surety in like sum. She adjourned the case until Feb. 15, for mention. (NAN)