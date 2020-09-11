Man in court for allegedly assaulting, injuring Police officer

Ejike said that on Aug.27, while the complainant was on patrol around Duala Street, Wuse Zone 5, Abuja, the defendant attacked the complainant and absconded.

The Police Prosecutor, ASP Peter Ejike, FCT Command Abuja, told the court that Insp. Sani Sarki attached to Wuse Zone 3 police station, FCT Abuja, reported the matter at Divisional Police station Wuse Zone 3 on Aug. 27.

The police on Friday arraigned a 27-year-old man, Murtala Sule, in a Wuse Zone 6 Magistrates’ Court for allegedly causing assaulting and injuring a Police officer.

Ejike alleged that the attack on the complainant resulted in grievous body injury and a severe cut on his leg.

The prosecutor said the offence contravenes the provisions of Section 242 of the Penal Code.

The defendant however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Magistrate Omolola Akindele, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N100, 000 with one surety in like sum.

Akindele ordered that the surety be resident within the jurisdiction of the court and should deposit a valid means of Identification which must be verified by the court registrar.

She adjourned the matter until Oct.5, for hearing. (NAN)