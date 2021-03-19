A 39-year-old man, Terence Okafor, who allegedly damaged a vehicle belonging to one Mr Osagie Obyuwana, on Friday appeared before an Ejigbo Magistrates’ Court in Lagos State.Okafor, whose address was not provided, is facing a three-count charge bordering on unlawful damage and threat to life.He, however,

pleaded not guilty to the charges.The prosecutor, Insp. Benedict Aigbokhan, told the court that the defendant committed the offences on Feb. 25 at 6:30 p.m. in the Alimosho area of Lagos State.Aigbokhan said that the defendant unlawfully damaged the windshield and a side mirror of a Hyundai Elantra with Registration No. EKY386 FZ

, valued N250,000.He said that the defendant also threatened the life of Obyuwana and conducted himself in a manner likely to breach the the peace.Aigbokhan said that the offences contravened Sections 56, 168(d) and 350 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.The magistrate, Mr E. O. Ogunkanmi, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N200,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Ogunkanmi ordered that the sureties must show evidence of tax payments to the Lagos State Government.He adjourned the case until April 20 for mention. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

