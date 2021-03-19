Man in court for alleged unlawful damage, threat to life

A 39-year-old  man, Terence Okafor, who allegedly damaged a belonging   one Mr Osagie Obyuwana,  on Friday appeared before an Ejigbo Magistrates’ in  .Okafor, whose  address was not provided, is facing a three-count charge bordering on unlawful damage and threat life.He, however,

pleaded not guilty the charges.The , Insp. Benedict Aigbokhan, told the that the defendant committed the on Feb. 25 at 6:30 p.m. in the  Alimosho area of .Aigbokhan said that the defendant unlawfully damaged the windshield and a side mirror of a Hyundai Elantra with Registration . EKY386 FZ

, valued N250,000.He said that the defendant also threatened the life of Obyuwana and  conducted himself in a manner likely to breach the the peace.Aigbokhan said that  the contravened Sections 56, 168(d) and 350 of the Criminal Law of , 2015.The magistrate, Mr E. O. Ogunkanmi, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N200,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Ogunkanmi ordered that the sureties must show evidence of tax payments to the Lagos State Government.He adjourned the case until April 20 for mention. (NAN)

