Man in court for alleged possession of fire arms

A 23-year-old man, Kehinde Ayodeji, on Tuesday appeared before a Yaba Magistrates’ Court, Lagos, for alleged possession of locally made guns and life cartridges.

The police charged the defendant with being in possession of fire arms and ammunition.

He, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Prosecutor, ASP Rita Momoh, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on June 23, at 12:00 p.m. at Ogombo Road, Ajah, Lagos.

Momoh said the defendant was caught with two locally made pistols, life cartridges and an expended cartridge.

He said the defendant did not have a licence to carry guns and could not give satisfactory reasons why he had the guns on him.

The prosecuctor said the offence contravened Section 312(a) (c) of the Criminal Law of Lagos, 2015.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs Adeola Adedayo, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N200,000 with two sureties each in like sum.

Adedayo adjourned the case until Aug. 25 for mention. (NAN)

