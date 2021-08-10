Man in court for alleged forgery, cheating

A 36-year-old man, Lewis Pascal, was on Tuesday arraigned in a Kaduna Chief Magistrates’ Court for alleged forgery and cheating.

Pascal, who resides at Isa Kaita, Kaduna, is standing trial on a three-count charge of criminal breach of trust, cheating and forgery.

The prosecutor, Insp. Chidi Leo, told the court that Mercy Bello, reported the matter at Gabasawa Police Station on July 31.

According to Leo, sometime in Dec. 2020, the defendant deceived the complainant by promising to assist her in getting an international passport, a London visa and air ticket.

“The defendant deceived the complainant by telling her that the registration processes had been completed and even issued her a London visa.

“She discovered that the visa was forged when she wanted to travel,” he said.

He said the defendant absconded to an unknown destination when he realised that the complainant had discovered his dubious act.

The offence, he said, contravened sections 297, 307 and 345 of the Kaduna State Penal Code Law, 2017.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charge, and the Magistrate, Ibrahim Emmanuel, granted him bail in the sum of N100, 000 with two sureties in like sum.

He said the sureties must be resident within the court’s jurisdiction and adjourned the matter until Aug. 30 for mention. (NAN)

