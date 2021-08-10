Man in court for alleged assault, stealing

A 42-year-old man, Odoh Idoko, was on Tuesday arraigned before an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court for alleged assault and stealing.

Idoko is facing a four-count charge of conspiracy, assault, stealing and threat to life.

The defendant allegedly inflicted injury on the body of one Celestine Obianuka.

The Prosecutor, ASP Benson Emuerhi, told the court that the defendant and some persons at large committed the offence on May 31 at No 46B, Alhaji Mudashiru Eletu way, Osapa London, Lekki, Lagos

Emuerhi said the defendant used a laptop to hit the complainant and inflict wound on his body, following a disagreement that ensued between them.

“Idoko stole the complainant`s N4.7 million cash, Vivo phone valued at N100,000, an iPhone valued at N350,000 and a Lexus Jeep with Reg. Number LND 299 FS valued at N4 million ,’’ the prosecutor told the court.

The prosecutor alleged that the defendant also threatened to kill Obianuka with a kitchen knife at his residence.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty.

The prosecutor said the offences contravened sections 411, 173, 287 and 56 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.‎

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Section 173 stipulates a three-year jail term for offenders while Section 56 stipulates a one-year jail term for threatening violence.

The Chief Magistrate, Mr J.A Adegun, granted N20,000 bail to the defendant with two sureties in like sum.

Adegun adjourned the case until Sept. 9, for mention. (NAN)

