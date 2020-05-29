Man, girlfriend bag jail terms for stealing 64 chickens

A Chief Magistrates’ Court in Kafanchan, State has jailed a 35-year-old man, Abdullahi Sani, and his 20-year-old girlfriend, Sarah Paul, for stealing 64 chickens.

The charged Sani and Paul with criminal conspiracy, house breaking, theft and mischief, contrary to sections 58, 332, 270 and 312 of the State Penal Code.

In his ruling, Magistrate Michael Bawa, sentenced Sani to 38 months in a correctional facility and Paul bagged 13 months for her role in the crime.

Bawa also ordered the first convict to pay N600, 000 while the second convict will pay N200, 000 as compensation to the complainant as applied by the prosecution.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Insp. Esther Bishen, told the court that one Hilary Garba reported the matter on May 21.

Bishen said the complainant alleged that the convicts broke into his house at night and stole 64 layers valued at N781, 970.

The prosecution said that Paul was arrested while cooking some of the chickens.

She noted that the recovered cell phones, a television set, generator, mattresses, amplifier, rug carpets from the convicts suspected to have been stolen.

When the charges were read to them, they both pleaded guilty and begged the court for leniency.

The Prosecutor thereafter prayed the court to try them summarily in line with section 125 (8) of the Administration of Criminal Justice Law.(NAN)


