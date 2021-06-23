Man gets 6 months imprisonment for attempting to steal

June 23, 2021 Favour Lashem Judiciary, News, Project 0



 An Upper Area , Mpape, Abuja, sentenced John Jimoh, 26, to six months imprisonment attempting to steal from a moving vehicle.

The Judge, Marafa Mohammed sentenced Jimoh after he pleaded guilty to the crime.

Mohammed gave the convict an option to pay a fine of N20, 000.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Stanley Nwaforaku told the that the convict attempted to open the door to a moving vehicle on the Ahmadu Way, Abuja with intent to steal.

Nwaforaku said during police investigation, it was discovered that the convict was a ”serial” offender who had been charged to a similar crime.

He said the matter was reported at the Mpape Police Station by a team of on night patrol along the above mentioned axis.

He said that the offence contravened the of Section 95 of the Penal Code. ()

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,