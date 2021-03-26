A 27-year-old man, Paul Maduagwu, on Friday appeared before an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court for alleged N65,000 fraud.

The police charged Maduagwu with obtaining money under false pretences and theft, contrary to Sections 314 and 287 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

He, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The prosecutor, ASP Benson Emuerhi, told the court that the defendant committed the offences in December 2020 in Ikeja.

Emuerhi said that the defendant collected N65,000 from the complainant, Mr Christain Ekemezie, to help him buy a Samsung phone, which he failed to do.

“All efforts made by the complainant to retrieve his money proved unsuccessful,” the prosecutor said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Section 314 prescribes 15 years’ jail term for obtaining money under false pretences, while Section 287 stipulates three years’ imprisonment for stealing.

The Chief Magistrate, Mr J.A. Adegun, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N50,000 with one surety in like sum.

Adegun adjourned the case until April 14 for mention. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

