Man faces N65,000 fraud trial in Lagos

March 26, 2021 Favour Lashem Judiciary, News, Project 0



 A 27-year-old man, Paul Maduagwu, on appeared before an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court for alleged  N65,000 .

police charged Maduagwu obtaining money under false pretences and theft, contrary to Sections 314 and 287 of Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

He, however, pleaded not guilty to charges.

The prosecutor, ASP Benson Emuerhi, told the court that the defendant committed the offences  in December 2020 in Ikeja.

Emuerhi said that the defendant collected N65,000 from the complainant, Mr Christain Ekemezie, to help him buy a Samsung phone, which he failed to .

“All efforts made by the complainant to retrieve his money proved unsuccessful,” the prosecutor said.

The News Agency of (NAN) reports that Section 314 prescribes 15 years’ jail term for obtaining money under false pretences, while Section 287 stipulates three years’ imprisonment  for stealing.

The Magistrate, Mr J.A. Adegun, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N50,000 one surety in like sum.

Adegun adjourned the case until April 14 for mention. (NAN)

Tags: , , , , ,