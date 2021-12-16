Man electrocuted while trying to steal transformer cables in Gombe

 An unidentified man allegedly trying steal transformer cables was electrocuted in the early hours of Thursday at Labour Quarters of Tumfure community in Akko Local Government, Gombe State.

Dr Adakole Elijah, Head, Corporate Communications, Jos Electricity Distribution Company (JEDC) confirmed the incident the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Gombe on Thursday.

Elijah said “on Dec. 16, about 3.30 a.m., a vandal was electrocuted and died instantly while carrying out vandalism at Labour 1 Distribution Transformer of Tumfure 11 kv feeder.

“The vandal attempted vandalise the upriser cable at the distribution transformer,” he said.

He said the incident was reported at Tumfure Police Division, and subsequently policemen brought down the deceased who had not been identified.

He appealed residents always be vigilant and report any suspected cases of vandalism, while urging those into vandalism jettison the acts in view of the danger it posed to them, communities and JEDC.

Elijah said JEDC had begun installation of solar lightening around transformers, and assured that all transformers would be covered with time discourage vandalism.

A resident of the community, Zakari John, told NAN that it was not the first time such was happening and had always resulted blackout for the community whenever it occurred.

John said his community was in darkness for seven days the last time their transformer was vandalised and, “we contributed money and put concrete secure the transformer. They usually come steal copper wire.”

He appealed JEDC mount security lights at the transformer site to help residents to illegal activities around transformer’s site. (NAN)

