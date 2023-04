By Bosede Olufunmi

A 20-year old man, Salisu Tasiu-Muhammed, drowned in a pond at Bakin Gada, Bunkure town in Bunkure Local Government Area of Kano State on Wednesday.

Spokesman of Kano State Fire Service, Alhaji Saminu Abdullahi, stated on Thursday that rescuers brought Tasiu-Muhammed out of the pond in an unconscious state but he was later confirmed dead.

Abdullahi added that the corpse had been handed over to the deceased’s father, Alhaji Tasiu Muhammed-Usman. (NAN)