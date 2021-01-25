Man drags wife to court for attempting to stab him with a knife

An automobile mechanic, Mr Sammul Salisu, on Monday dragged his wife Blessing, before a Customary court in Jikwoyi, Abuja, for attempting to stab him with a knife.

In a petition, Salisu, who resides within the jurisdiction of the court, alleged:” I can’t continue to live under the same roof with this woman.

”She is violent and bags a lot. She threatens to harm me with different weapons whenever we have a misunderstanding.

”I was forced to move out from my home to a friend’s house because of her violent attitude,” he alleged.