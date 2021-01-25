Man drags wife to court for attempting to stab him with a knife

An automobile mechanic, Mr Sammul Salisu, on Monday dragged his wife Blessing, before a Customary court in Jikwoyi, Abuja, for attempting to stab him with a knife.
In a petition, Salisu, who resides within the jurisdiction of the court, alleged:” I can’t continue to live under the same roof with this woman.
”She is violent and bags a lot. She threatens to harm me with different weapons whenever we have a misunderstanding.
”I was forced to move out from my home to a friend’s house because of her violent attitude,” he alleged.
He also alleged that his wife does not cook for him as the man of the house.
Blessing, who is a full-time house wife, denied all the allegations and told the court to dissolve the marriage.
The presiding judge, Jemilu Jega adjourned the matter until Jan. 26 for continuation of hearing (NAN)
Leave a Reply