Man drags wife to court for allegedly moving out of matrimonial home

By Aisha Gambo

A 30- year-old man, Muhammad Abdulganiyu on Monday dragged his wife, Ma’arufat Ibrahim before to a Shari’a Court at Magajin Gari, Kaduna for allegedly moving out of their matrimonial home.

The complainant told the court that he returned on Aug. 16 to find his door had been locked and his wife was nowhere to be found.

“My neighboour told me that my mother in-law came to our house and took my wife away; I love my wife and i don’t deprive her of her needs’’, he said.

The defendant said she loved her husband too but had to leave because her husband told her to leave, because there was no food at home and she has ulcer.

The judge Malam Rilwanu Kyaudai, ordered the couple to apologise to each other.

Kyaudai adjourned the case until Aug. 30, for the parties to present their parents in court.(NANwww.nannews.ng)

