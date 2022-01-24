Man drags in-law to court for allegedly abducting his wife, baby

 A 40-year-old man, Ismail Bello Monday dragged his ’s aunt, Hafsat Auwal before a Shari’a court sitting in Kaduna for allegedly abducting his and child.Bello told the court that Auwal, in company of another woman, took away his and his one-day-old baby wife without permission.

He prayed court to compel them to return her and his baby.”I also pray that the court order them to pay me damages for putting making me worry. her part, Auwal, said she took the to her parent’s house as requested by them to care of her properly for a while before she returns home.

The judge, Malam Salisu -Tureta, directed that the matter should not be entertained in the court because it a family matter. (NAN)

