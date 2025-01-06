Man docked over alleged theft of laptop, phone worth N480,000

A 38-year old man, Abdulmalik Auwalu, was on Monday arraigned before a Sharia Court in Kano for allegedly stealing laptop and cell phone valued N480,000.

By Bosede Olufunmi

Auwalu who resides at Sharada Quarters, Kano, is being charged with theft, to which he pleaded not guilty.

The Prosecutor, Insp Abdullahi Wada, told the court that the complainant, Yusuf Musa, a resident of Diso Quarters, reported the matter at the Gwale Police Station, Kano, on Jan. 3.

Wada said that Auwalu broke into the complainant’s shop at about 9.00p.m on Jan. 3, and stole the items.

The Judge, Malam Umar Lawal-Abubakar, remanded the defendant in a correctional center, and adjourned the case until Jan. 20 for mention.(NAN)