Man docked over alleged grievous harm

By Chidinma Ewunonu-Aluko

A 30-year-old man, Shaibu Mohammed, on Friday appeared in an Iyaganku Magistrates’ Court, Ibadan for allegedly attacking one Monday Sogo with a cutlass.

Mohammed, whose residential address was not provided, was charged with grievous harm.

The Prosecutor, Sgt. Philip Amusan, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on March 17, at about 2. 08 p.m, at Gbagbe area, Ibadan.

Amusan said the defendant allegedly grievously harmed Sogo with a cutlass by giving him a deep cut on his left hand.

He said the offence contravened Section 335 of the Criminal laws of Oyo State, 2000.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Magistrate, Abimbola Amole-Ajimoti, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N50, 000 and two sureties in like sum.

Amole-Ajimoti ordered that one of the sureties must be a relative and a grade level 14 officer in the civil service.

She adjourned the case until May 18, for definite hearing. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

