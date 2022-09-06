Man docked for obtaining N155m under false pretences

By Teniola Ibitola

Isiaka Asoju, 48, who allegedly defrauded a man of N155milion, under the pretext of selling a 15-acre land to him, was on Tuesday brought before a Yaba Chief Magistrates’ Court.

The defendant is to face trial on a charge of obtaining under false pretences.

He, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The Prosecutor, SP Ogbunike, said that the defendant had committed the offence sometime in July, at Ibeji Lekki.

He told the court that the defendant had allegedly collected the sum of N155 million from Mr Temitope Ayodele, the complainant, under the pretext that he would sell 15 acres of land to him.

The alleged offence contravene Section 314 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The Chief Magistrate, Miss Adeola Olatunbosun, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N20 million with three sureties each in the like sum.

Two of the sureties must be landed property owners.

She has adjourned the case until Oct. 4 for mention. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

