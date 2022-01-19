Man docked for not providing for his pregnant girlfriend

A 24-year-old man, Korode Yusuf, was on Wednesday docked in an Ota Magistrates’ Court in Ogun not providing his pregnant girlfriend

Yusuf, who lives in No. 6 Kajola Oluwa St., Isale Ariya area, Johnson Market, Ota, is charged with endangerment.

The Prosecution Counsel, Insp E. O. Adaraloye, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on March 1, 2021, at his residence.

Adaraloye said the defendant failed supply the needs his girlfriend, who was pregnant him, thus endangering her life.

He said that the offence contravened the provisions Sections 339 the Criminal Code, Laws Ogun, 2006.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty the charge.

Magistrate A. O. Adeyemi admitted the defendant bail in the sum N100,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Adeyemi ordered that the sureties must resides within the court’s jurisdiction and be gainfully employed with evidence of tax payment Ogun government.

She adjourned the case until Jan. 21 further hearing. (NAN)

