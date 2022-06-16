Man docked for allegedly trafficking 10 bags of Cannabis Sativa

A 38-year-old man, Hamodu Agbaje, was on Thursday docked in a Yaba Chief Magistrates’ court in Lagos for allegedly trafficking 10 bags of Cannabis Sativa, popularly called ”Indian Hemp”.

Agbaje, whose residential address was not provided, is charged two counts of importation of Indian Hemp.

He however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Prosecution Counsel attached to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) Panti, Mr Augustine Nwabuisi, told the court that the defendant committed the offence at 7a.m. on April 25, on the bridge near Agege stadium in Lagos.

He said that the defendant was caught in a Volkswagen Vanago with reg no: ND 995 XT, loaded with 10 bags of cannabis.

The police alleged that the defendant harvested the prohibited substance and was on his way to deliver them to his buyer when he was apprehended.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of Section 411 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State 2015 (Revised) and Sections 15 (i) (iii) of the Miscellaneous Offences Act, VOL. 8 of the Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Section 411 stipulates two years imprisonment for conspiracy.

NAN also reports that sections 15 (i) and (iii) provide for life imprisonment and 14 years jail term each for planting and selling Indian Hemp.

Chief Magistrate Adeola Adedayo admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N200,000 with two responsible sureties in like sum.

Adebayo held that the sureties must submit copies of their National Identification Number (NIN), and their Lagos State Residents Registration Agency (LASRRA) card.

She further directed that both of them must be residing within the court’s jurisdiction, be gainfully employed with an affidavit of means and an evidence of three years tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

Adedayo adjourned the case until July 19 for mention. (NAN)

