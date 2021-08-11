Man docked for allegedly threatening businessman

A 27-year-old man, Kelly Friday, on Wednesday appeared in a Badagry Magistrates’ Court, Lagos, for allegedlythreatening to kill a businessman.The police charged Friday, whose address was not given with one count of breach of peace.The Prosecution Counsel, Insp Ayodele Adeosun, said that the defendant committed the offence on July 27 at about 11. 20a.m, at No 4, Balogun Str., Morogbo area of Badagry, Lagos.Adeosun said that the defendant conducted himself in a manner likely to cause breach of peace by threatening to have his cult gang kill Kolawole Wusu.

The prosecutor said the offence contravened the provisions of Section 168 of the Criminal Law of Lagos, 2015.The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charge.Chief Magistrate Lazarus Hotepo admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N100,000 with two sureties in like sum.Hotepo adjourned the case until Sept. 1, for further hearing

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...