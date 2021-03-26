Man docked for allegedly swindling friend of N5.7m

 A 52-year-old , Olutoba Olukunle appeared in a Tinubu Magistrates’ for allegedly defrauding his friend of 5.7million.

The police charged Olukunle with two counts of  fraud and theft.

He pleaded not guilty.

The  prosecution , Insp Samuel Ishola informed the that the defendant committed the offence July 3, 2020 at 10 a.m. at No: 75 Broad Street, Lagos Island.

He said that the defendant collected 5.7million from his friend, Segun Titilola, with a promise to diesel.

Ishola said after collecting the money, he did not the diesel and has not refunded the money.

The prosecution  said that the offence contravened  the provisions of sections 287 and 314 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

Magistrate A.A. Paul admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of 500,000 with two sureties in like sum.

He adjourned the case April 28 for hearing. (NAN)

