A 52-year-old man, Olutoba Olukunle on Friday appeared in a Tinubu Magistrates’ Court for allegedly defrauding his friend of N5.7million.

The police charged Olukunle with two counts of fraud and theft.

He pleaded not guilty.

The prosecution counsel, Insp Samuel Ishola informed the court that the defendant committed the offence on July 3, 2020 at 10 a.m. at No: 75 Broad Street, Lagos Island.

He said that the defendant collected N5.7million from his friend, Segun Titilola, with a promise to supply him diesel.

Ishola said after collecting the money, he did not supply the diesel and has not refunded the money.

The prosecution said that the offence contravened the provisions of sections 287 and 314 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

Magistrate A.A. Paul admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N500,000 with two sureties in like sum.

He adjourned the case until April 28 for hearing. (NAN)

