Man docked for allegedly stealing wallpaper worth N1.5m

March 31, 2021 Favour Lashem Judiciary, News, Project 0



A 39-year-old man, Ama Ulu, who allegedly stole carton of wallpaper  worth N1.5 million, on Wednesday appeared in an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court.

Ulu whose was not given charge two counts of conspiracy and theft.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The prosecution counsel, Insp Christopher John, alleged that the defendant conspired and stole carton of wallpaper valued at N 1.5 million, property of the complainant,  John Odo.

John told the court that the defendant committed the offence on Feb. 10 at  7 a.m. in Iyana-Ipaja, Alimosho, Ikeja.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of sections 287 and 411 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State 2015.

Chief Magistrate K.A. Ariyo admitted the defendant to in the sum of N100,000  with two sureties in like sum.

Ariyo ordered that the sureties must gainfully employed and have evidence of two years’ tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

The magistrate adjourned the case untill April 13 for mention. (NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , , ,