A 39-year-old man, Ama Ulu, who allegedly stole one carton of wallpaper worth N1.5 million, on Wednesday appeared in an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court.

Ulu whose address was not given is charge two counts of conspiracy and theft.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The prosecution counsel, Insp Christopher John, alleged that the defendant conspired and stole one carton of wallpaper valued at N 1.5 million, property of the complainant, John Odo.

John told the court that the defendant committed the offence on Feb. 10 at 7 a.m. in Iyana-Ipaja, Alimosho, Ikeja.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of sections 287 and 411 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State 2015.

Chief Magistrate K.A. Ariyo admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N100,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Ariyo ordered that the sureties must be gainfully employed and have evidence of two years’ tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

The magistrate adjourned the case untill April 13 for mention. (NAN)

