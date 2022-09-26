Man docked for allegedly stealing roommate’s cellphone

By Hauwa Gold

A 24-year-old man, Dada Oluwanifemi, was on Monday docked in a Karu Grade I Area Court, Abuja for allegedly stealing a techno cellphone belonging to his roommate.

The police charged Oluwanifemi, who lives at Jikwoyi with theft.

The Prosecution Counsel, Ade Adeyanju, told the court that the complainant plugged his phone to charge and went to bed.

He said that when the complainant woke up, to find that the defendant had stolen the phone and left the room.

During police investigation, the defendant pleaded with the complainant and wrote letter of undertaking in the presence of their pastor to ”settle” with the complainant.

The prosecutor said the matter was reported at the Jikwoyi Police station, Karu, Abuja.

The offence, he said, contravenes the provisions of Section 287 of the penal Code.

The Judge, Inuwa Maiwada, granted the defendant to bail in the sum of N200, 000 with reasonable surety.

Maiwada said that the surety must provide valid means of ID card, affidavit of diligence, address verified by the court officer.

He adjourned the case until Nov. 7 for further hearing. (NAN)

