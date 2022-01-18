Man docked for allegedly stealing neighbour’s ATM card, withdraws N200,000

A 32-year-old man, Daniel Matthew, was on Tuesday arraigned in a Kaduna Chief Magistrates’ Court for allegedly stealing his neighbour’s Automated Teller Machine (ATM) card and withdrawing N200,000.

Matthew, a resident of Ungwan Pama in Kaduna, is being tried for stealing.

The prosecutor, Insp. Chidi Leo, told the court that the defendant stole his neighbour’s ATM card, Mrs Esther James, and withdrew N200,000 from her account without her consent.

Leo said the complainant, who received debit alerts from her bank, rushed to the bank to lodge a complaint and the ATM card was blocked.

The prosecutor said that the defendant was caught with the said ATM card when he was trying to give his brother money from his wallet and the card fell out.

He said the case was reported to the police and the defendant was arrested, and he confessed to have committed the crime during police investigation.

The offence contravened Section 217 of the Penal Code Law of Kaduna State, 2017.

The defendant, however, denied committing the offence in court.

The Magistrate, Ibrahim Emmanuel, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N150,000 with one surety in like sum.

Emmanuel said the surety should be gainfully employed and show evidence of two years tax payment to the Kaduna State government.

He adjourned further hearing on the matter until Feb. 21. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

