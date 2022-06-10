Man docked for allegedly stealing iPhone XR worth N350,000

A 24-year-old man, Isiah Dada, was in Friday docked in an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court for allegedly stealing an iPhone XR worth N350,000.

The police charged Dada, whose residential address was not provided with theft.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Prosecution Counsel, DSP Kehinde Ajayi , told the court that the defendant committed the offence on May 23 about 11.30 a.m., in Pallet Area of Lagos.

She alleged that the defendant and others at large stole the iPhone XR with IMEI number 864800042784452 worth N350,000 and property of Mr Omolayo Adeboye.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of sections 287(5) and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos, 2015.

Magistrate Ejiro Kubeinje admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N100, 000 with two sureties in like sum.

Kubeinje adjourned the case until July 5 for substantive hearing in the matter. (NAN)

