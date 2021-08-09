Man docked for allegedly stealing hair products worth N26 m

A 25-year-old man, Emmanuel John, on Monday appeared in an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court for allegedly stealing hair relaxers, soaps and 101 cartons of hair extensions worth N26 million.

The police John, who address was not provided with conspiracy and theft.

The Prosecution Counsel, ASP Benson Emuerhi, told the court that the defendant and other persons at large, committed the offence on May 18 and July 17 at Godrej Nigeria Limited, located at Plot 2A, Ayodele Diyan, Ikeja.

He said the defendant stole mega growth hair relaxer and supreme soaps worth N15million property of Godrej Nigeria Limited.

John also stole 101 cartons of hair extensions worth N24.5 million .

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of sections 411 and 287 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015

.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that section 278 stipulates seven years’ imprisonment for stealing from employer, while section 411 prescribes two years for conspiracy.

John pleaded not guilty.

Magistrate J.A. Adegun admitted he defendant to bail in the sum of N200,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Adegun ordered that the sureties must be gainfully employed.

The magistrate adjourned the case until Aug. 17 for mention. (NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...