Man docked for allegedly stealing chemical products from employer

By Ngozi Njoku

A 21-year-old man, Solomon Effiong, was on Thursday docked in an Ogudu Magistrates’ Court in Lagos for allegedly stealing chemicals products worth N10million belong to his employer, Jepho Okeson Enterprises Ltd.

Effiong, who resides at Agility in Mile 12 Area of Lagos, is charged with conspiracy and attempted theft.

The Prosecution Counsel, Insp Donjour Perezi, told the court that the defendant committed the offence between 2016 and 2022 at Jepho Okeson Enterprises Ltd. located in Ojota, Lagos.

He said the defendant a staff of the company, entered the premises and stole some quantities of chemical products consisting of sulphuric acid, menthol and crystals, peppermint oil.

Other chemicals, he said, are paraffin oil and some empty plastics.

He said the defendant also on Sept. 13, at about 10 p.m. broke into the company’s premises and attempted to steal the same products again but was caught by the security guard named Abbey.

Perezi said that the security guard called the complainant Mr Jephthah Udeozor, on phone to report that the matter.

He said the offence contravened the provisions of sections 287(7), 406(2) and 411 of the criminal

law of Lagos State, 2015.

However, the defendant pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Magistrate, Mrs M.O Tanimola, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N1million with two sureties in like sum.

She said one of the surgeries must be a blood relative.

The case was adjourned until Nov. 11 for hearing. (NAN)

