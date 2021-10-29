Man docked for allegedly stealing ATM card, neckless

A 24-year-old man, Ifeanyi Ozomena, was in a Karu Grade I Area Court for stealing an ATM card, a Tecno pop 3, and a neckless.

police charged Ozomena,  who resides in Kurudu, Abuja joint act and theft.

He pleaded not guilty.

Prosecution Counsel, Ayotunde Adeyanju, told court that complainant, Elvis Ikechukwu reported the matter at the Kurudu Police Station on Sept. 27.

He said that defendant and two of accomplices attacked the  complainant on Sept. 18 and stole a Fidelity bank ATM card, a Tecno pop III, a  neckless, and cash of N18,700.

offence, Adeyanyu said, punishable under sections 79 and 287 of Penal Code.

judge, Inuwa Maiwada, granted defendant bail in sum of N200,000 and one surety surety in like sum.

Maiwada adjourned until Dec. 14 for hearing (NAN)

