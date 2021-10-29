Man docked for allegedly stealing ATM card, neckless

A 24-year-old man, Ifeanyi Ozomena, was on Friday docked in a Karu Grade I Area Court for allegedly stealing an ATM card, a Tecno pop 3, and a neckless.

The police charged Ozomena, who resides in Kurudu, Abuja with joint act and theft.

He pleaded not guilty.

The Prosecution Counsel, Ayotunde Adeyanju, told the court that the complainant, Elvis Ikechukwu reported the matter at the Kurudu Police Station on Sept. 27.

He said that the defendant and two of his accomplices attacked the complainant on Sept. 18 and stole a Fidelity bank ATM card, a Tecno pop III, a neckless, and cash of N18,700.

The offence, Adeyanyu said, is punishable under sections 79 and 287 of the Penal Code.

The judge, Inuwa Maiwada, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N200,000 and one surety surety in like sum.

Maiwada adjourned the case until Dec. 14 for hearing (NAN)

