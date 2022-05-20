Man docked for allegedly stabbing woman

A 34-year-old man, Ayoola Olasumbo, was on Friday docked in an Iyaganku, Magistrates’ Court, Ibadan for allegedly stabbing a woman with a broken bottle.

Olasumbo, whose residential address was not provided was charged with causing grievous harm.

The Prosecution Counsel, Insp Foluke Adedosu, told the court that Olasumbo committed the offence on May 14, at about 5 p.m, at Alafia street, Liberty Academy, Ibadan.

She alleged that the defendant stabbed the Ms Olabisi Rasheed, the complainant on the hand and on her back during an altercation.

She said the offence contravened the provisions of Section 355 of the Criminal laws of Oyo State, 2000.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Magistrate I. O Osho admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N100, 000 and two sureties in like sum, who must be a close relation.

She adjourned the case until Aug. 18, for hearing. (NAN)

