Man docked for allegedly stabbing neighbour with broken bottle

A 49-year-old man, Oluyomi Gabriel was on Friday docked before a Grade I Area Court in Karu, Abuja, for allegedly stabbing his neighbour with a broken bottle.

Gabriel, who resides in Area E, Block 98, Nyanya, Abuja, is being tried for criminal trespass, causing grievous harm and intimidation.

The Prosecutor, Mr Ade Adeyanju, told the court that the complainant, Akpan Ungime, of the same address with the defendant, reported the matter at Nyanya Police Station, Abuja on July 11.

Adeyanju alleged that Ungime was stabbed because he lamented without mentioning any names that his neighbours should have removed his clothes and bag when the rain started instead of allowing the rain to soak them.

The prosecutor told the court the defendant, who was not happy with Ungime’s complaint, stormed his room and dragged him to the ground.

He said in the ensued scuffle, the defendant allegedly grabbed a groundnut bottle, broke it and stabbed Ungime in his left leg.

Adeyanju said the intervention of other neighbours saved Ungime from further harm but he lost his gold wedding ring valued at N80,000 to the attack.

Adeyanju said the offence contravened the provisions of sections 349, 245 and 397 of the Penal Code.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Judge, Mr Inuwa Maiwada, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N500,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Maiwada said the sureties must reside within court jurisdiction.

He also ordered the sureties to provide means of identification, valid address, utility bill and their statement of account.

Maiwada said the parties must enter a bond to henceforth maintain peace.

He adjourned the case until Oct. 4 for mention. (NAN)

