Man docked for allegedly stabbing another on stomach

A Chief Magistrates’ Court Ikorodu, Lagos State, on Friday remanded a 25-year-old man, Seun Akindumade, who allegedly stabbed a man on stomach.

Chief Magistrate, Mr T.A. Elias, who did not take plea of Akindumade, ordered that he should be kept a correctional pending advice of state directorate of public prosecutions.

Elias adjourned case until Dec. 6 for mention.

defendant is facing a charge of causing  grievous harm.

According the prosecutor, Insp John Iberedem,  the defendant committed the offence on Oct. 27 at 1.00 p.m. at No. 17, Emmanuel St., Omitoro, Ikorodu.

Iberedem said that the defendant stabbed the complainant, Mr Tunde Onasowo, with a knife on the stomach.

He said that  the injury had caused the complainant a serious harm.

Iberedem said that the offence contravened Section 245 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015. (NAN)

