Man docked for allegedly stabbing another on stomach

A Chief Magistrates’ Court in Ikorodu, Lagos State, on Friday remanded a 25-year-old man, Seun Akindumade, who allegedly stabbed a man on the stomach.

The Chief Magistrate, Mr T.A. Elias, who did not take the plea of Akindumade, ordered that he should be kept in a correctional centre pending advice of the state directorate of public prosecutions.

Elias adjourned the case until Dec. 6 for mention.

The defendant is facing a charge of causing grievous harm.

According to the prosecutor, Insp John Iberedem, the defendant committed the offence on Oct. 27 at 1.00 p.m. at No. 17, Emmanuel St., Omitoro, Ikorodu.

Iberedem said that the defendant stabbed the complainant, Mr Tunde Onasowo, with a knife on the stomach.

He said that the injury had caused the complainant a serious harm.

Iberedem said that the offence contravened Section 245 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015. (NAN)

