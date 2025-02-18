Man docked for allegedly sending ex-lover’s sex video to husband

A 44-year-old man, Gbenga Oluwatomisin, is standing trial at the Iyaganku Chief Magistrates’ Court, Ibadan, for allegedly sending his ex-lover’s sex video to her husband.

By Sogbade Adebisi Fatima

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports on Tuesday that the sex video contained his exploits with his ex-lover.

The defendant, of an undisclosed address, is, thus, facing a two-count charge bordering on conspiracy and breach of peace.

According to the prosecuting counsel, Insp Sikiru Opaleye, the defendant allegedly conspired with others now at large to commit the act on Jan.7.

Opaleye said Oluwatomisin conducted himself in a manner likely to cause a breach of peace by allegedly sending the sex video and recorded voice messages to his ex-lover’s husband, Kehinde Olayiwola.

“Kehinde and Toyese Olayiwola were married before they separated due to a misunderstanding, during which Toyese allegedly befriended the defendant.

“After some time, the husband and wife later reconciled and started living together again, but the defendant wanted to continue his affair with Toyese, which she declined.

“The ex-lover, Oluwatomisin, then allegedly sent the sex video and recorded voice messages of their escapades to Toyese’s husband with the phone number 08129427990,” he said.

The prosecutor said the offences, committed at the Idi-Iroko area of Amuloko, Ibadan, contravened Sections 249 (d) and 517 of the Criminal Code Laws of Oyo State 2000.

With the defendant pleading not guilty to the charges, his counsel, Mr Idowu Adekoya, asked for his bail on liberal terms.

Thereafter, the Chief Magistrate, Mrs Olabisi Ogunkanmi, granted the bail in the sum of N100,000 with one surety, who must be a blood relation of the defendant, in like sum.

She then adjourned the matter till March 25 for hearing. (NAN)