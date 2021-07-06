Man docked for allegedly receiving 3 stolen CCTV batteries, electronics

A 28-year-old man,Ibrahim Musa,on Tuesday appeared in a Magistrates’ in Ota, Ogun , for allegedly receiving stolen Closed-Circuit Television (CCTV) batteries and three Binatone television sets.The police charge Musa,whose address was not provided, with two counts of conspiracy and theft.

The prosecution counsel, E.O.Adaraloye, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on June 12 at about 11 p.m. at ”M-Chris Service Communication Limited, Idiroko road,Ota.Adaraloye said the defendant also received two generator sets, four LG DVD players, among others, from one Rabiu,who was the security guard of the company.The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of sections 427,430 and 516 of the Criminal Code,Laws of Ogun,2006.The defendant, however pleaded not guilty to the charge

.Magistrate A.O. Adeyemi, admitted the defendant to bail in the sun of N50,000 with one surety in like sum.Adeyemi ordered that the surety must resides within the court’s jurisdiction and be gainfully employed.

The magistrate adjourned the matter untill July 9 for definite hearing.(NAN)

