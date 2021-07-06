Man docked for allegedly receiving 3 stolen CCTV batteries, electronics

July 6, 2021 Favour Lashem Judiciary, News, Project 0



A 28-year-old man,Ibrahim Musa, Tuesday appeared in a Magistrates’ in Ota, , for allegedly receiving stolen Closed-Circuit Television (CCTV) batteries and three Binatone television sets. charge Musa,whose address was not provided, with two counts of conspiracy and theft.

prosecution counsel, E.O.Adaraloye, told court that defendant committed the June 12 at about 11 p.m. at ”M-Chris Service Communication Limited, Idiroko road,Ota.Adaraloye said  the defendant also received two generator sets, four LG DVD , among others, from Rabiu,who was security guard of . , he said, contravened the of sections 427,4 and 516 of the Criminal Code,Laws of ,2006.The defendant, however pleaded not guilty to the charge

.Magistrate A.O. Adeyemi, admitted the defendant to bail in the sun of N50,000 with surety in like sum.Adeyemi ordered that the surety resides within the court’s jurisdiction and be gainfully employed.

The magistrate adjourned the matter untill July 9 for definite hearing.(NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , ,